Vicki Sportelli Obituary
SPORTELLI, Vicki Turner Alvey Of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 66. She was born on August 10, 1953 to the late Greenberry and Minnie Turner. Vicki is survived by her husband John Sportelli of 19 years; her daughter Schuyler Alvey; brothers Barry (Bettty) Turner and Billy (Carolyn) Turner; nephews Victor Turner and Kenneth Turner; and niece Shawn Turner McAtee. She is preceded in death by her first husband David Alvey. She was a member of Rose Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services for Vicki will be held on at 12 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, officiated by Sammy Vanhoose. A visitation will be held prior to service on October 17, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 17, 2019
