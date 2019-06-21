Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Vicki WALDEN Obituary
WALDEN, Vicki P. Age 74 of Summerfield, Florida and formerly of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019. She was born December 2, 1944 in Peebles, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry and Gloria (Dixon) Clark. Mrs. Walden worked at Ford Motor Company for several years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the VFW in Peebles, Ohio. Mrs. Walden is survived by her husband Douglas Walden; three children Tonya (Timothy) Kerby, Gregory (Lorraine) Sears, and Lori (Gregory) Putnam; one step- daughter Angela Walden-Cook; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren, and two sisters Dixie Clark and Wendy Lawhorn. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on June 21, 2019
