More Obituaries for Vickie CRABLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie CRABLE

Vickie CRABLE Obituary
CRABLE, Vickie A. 68, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in her home. She was born January 9, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Robert L. and Carolyn Ann (Diehl) Rinker. Vickie was a member of First United Church of Christ and United Senior Services. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Crable; three children, Patricia "Tracy" Crable, Knoxville, TN, Shawn & Terra Crable and Chad Crable & Amy Smiddy, both of Springfield; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one brother, Jeff & Sheryl Rinker; several close cousins and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held on Monday at 5:00 pm at First United Church of Christ. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Memorial donations can be made in Vickie's name to First United Church of Christ. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
