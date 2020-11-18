1/
Vickie HARRIS
HARRIS, Vickie Lynn

On November 10, 2020, Vickie Lynn Pogue Harris departed this life at the age of 64. She was born on February 9, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, and was a cherished lifelong resident.

She is survived by her daughters: LaShawna Harris, LaToya Harris, and Tawana Reed-Clark; her Siblings: Robert Harris, Arnetta Harris Johnson, and Donald Pogue Jr.; Her sister-in-law: Portia Bass Harris; her grandchildren: T'Aaliyah, Jacobie, Jacquez, Elijah, Tavares, Jokeese, Carter, Amina, and Mia; her 11 nieces and nephews, her 6 aunts and uncles; and Adopted Family Members, Ella Sutton and David Joseph.

On November 19, 2020, at St. Paul's Miracle Center, 630 South Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011: Visitation will be held from10:00am to 11:30am. Funeral Service will be at 11:30am.

Burial services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

All guests are required to wear masks, have temperatures checked before entering, and to social distance at all times.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
