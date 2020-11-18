HARRIS, Vickie Lynn



On November 10, 2020, Vickie Lynn Pogue Harris departed this life at the age of 64. She was born on February 9, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, and was a cherished lifelong resident.



She is survived by her daughters: LaShawna Harris, LaToya Harris, and Tawana Reed-Clark; her Siblings: Robert Harris, Arnetta Harris Johnson, and Donald Pogue Jr.; Her sister-in-law: Portia Bass Harris; her grandchildren: T'Aaliyah, Jacobie, Jacquez, Elijah, Tavares, Jokeese, Carter, Amina, and Mia; her 11 nieces and nephews, her 6 aunts and uncles; and Adopted Family Members, Ella Sutton and David Joseph.



On November 19, 2020, at St. Paul's Miracle Center, 630 South Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011: Visitation will be held from10:00am to 11:30am. Funeral Service will be at 11:30am.



Burial services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



All guests are required to wear masks, have temperatures checked before entering, and to social distance at all times.



