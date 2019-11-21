Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Vickie McCureay-Bowsman


1953 - 2019
Vickie McCureay-Bowsman Obituary
MCCUREAY-BOWSMAN, Vickie L. 66, of New Carlisle passed unexpectedly Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1953 to the late Orville & Francis Speirs. Vickie was an active member of Medway Church, was an avid animal lover, gourmet cook, florist, and loved live music. She is survived by her sons, Chris (Amanda) Bowsman, Andy (Timoree) Bowsman; brother, Phil M. (Kathy) Speirs; grandchildren, Eli, Caleb, Daniel, Addy, Christopher, Nick & Angelina. Vickie also touched so many others that considered her a mother, grandmother, aunt & sister. She will be greatly missed. Along with her parents she is preceded by a sister, Janet Brubaker. Visitation will be 10 AM-12 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. The service to honor Vickie's life will follow at 12 noon in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in memory of Vickie Bowsman, dontations will be used for a School Lunch Asistance Program. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
