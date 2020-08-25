1/1
Vickie MITCHELL
1951 - 2020
MITCHELL, Vickie Lynn Vickie Lynn Mitchell, age 69, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born April 1, 1951, in Dayton to the late Edward and Mamie Watson. Vickie was a 1969 graduate of Northridge H.S. and married her high school sweetheart, Travis Mitchell. She was a very good mommy and was close knit with family; her sister, Rose was her best friend. Vickie loved the Lord, her family, and chocolate. She kept God in her life every second of every day and was a prayer warrior. She adopted all of her children's friends, was a good cook and liked to play games. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia (Steve) Veg, Jack (Elaine) Watson and Betty Roy. Vickie will be missed by her loving husband of 51 years, Travis; children, Lisa (James) Sayer, Christy Mitchell, Travis Mitchell, II (Deanna Davis), Jacob (Shandora) Mitchell and Daniel (Ashley) Mitchell; grandchildren, D.J. and Hannah Sayer; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jaida, Mia, Nolan and Laila; siblings, Rose (Glenn) Miller and James (Lucille) Watson; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Katie. Family will receive friends Monday, August 31, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Entombment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
31
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
