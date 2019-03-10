|
NAY, Vickie Lyn Age 70 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jaqueline Root, her father Marvin Lowrey,her step-father Ralph Root, a sister Cheryl White, and a grandson Ryan Kleinschnitz. Survivors include her step-mother, Mary Lou Lowrey; a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle Wende (David) London, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law Michael and Maki Kleinschnitz Franklin, Wisconsin; sisters and brothers-in-law Michelle "Mickey" Woodward (Donald), Rebecca Lawson (Rick); brothers and sister-in-law Ralph "Duffy" and Joyce Root, Timothy Lowery and a brother-in-law Ted White; grandchildren, Jacob Wende, Lucas Wende, Mara Wende, Lilliana Kleinschnitz, Riley Kleinschnitz; a close friend, Sharon Stauffer and many nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Friends will be from 2-2:30 pm Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Service to follow at 2:30 pm Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Deb Holder officiating. A final resting place will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation PO Box 759329 Baltimore, MD 21275-9329 or by email, https://www.melanoma.org/get-involved/support-the-mrf or to . On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019