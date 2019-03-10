Home

Vickie NAY
Vickie NAY Obituary
NAY, Vickie Lyn Age 70 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jaqueline Root, her father Marvin Lowrey,her step-father Ralph Root, a sister Cheryl White, and a grandson Ryan Kleinschnitz. Survivors include her step-mother, Mary Lou Lowrey; a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle Wende (David) London, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law Michael and Maki Kleinschnitz Franklin, Wisconsin; sisters and brothers-in-law Michelle "Mickey" Woodward (Donald), Rebecca Lawson (Rick); brothers and sister-in-law Ralph "Duffy" and Joyce Root, Timothy Lowery and a brother-in-law Ted White; grandchildren, Jacob Wende, Lucas Wende, Mara Wende, Lilliana Kleinschnitz, Riley Kleinschnitz; a close friend, Sharon Stauffer and many nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Friends will be from 2-2:30 pm Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Service to follow at 2:30 pm Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Deb Holder officiating. A final resting place will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation PO Box 759329 Baltimore, MD 21275-9329 or by email, https://www.melanoma.org/get-involved/support-the-mrf or to . On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
