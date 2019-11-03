Home

RINEHART, Vickie J. Gladman 70 of New Bern, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Eva Gladman. Vickie is survived by her loving husband Edward Rinehart, two sons; Edward Rinehart Jr. (Candace) of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Rinehart Sr. (Patricia) of River Bend, NC, two brothers; Rick Gladman (Linda) of Springfield, OH, Terry Gladman (Bonny) of Springfield., OH, sister, Cheryl Sample of Springfield, OH, two, grandchildren; Cameron Rinehart, Robert "RJ" Rinehart Jr., brothers and sisters in-law; Berverly Gladman of Springfield, OH, Joseph Rinehart (Angie) of Boulder, CO, Lawrence Rinehart of San Diego, CA, Roscinda Rinehart of Koontz Lake, IN, Phillip Rinehart (Candy) of Springfield, OH, Nancy Jo Rinehart of Springfield, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was born in Springfield, OH, and graduated from South High School. She went on to earn her Bachelors in Science from Franklin University in Columbus, OH, graduating Summe Cum Laude. She served as the Director of Finance for Coastal Carolina Healthcare until her retirement. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Vickie's honor to: New Bern Cancer Care/ Journey of Hope Cancer Care c/o CarolinaEast Foundation 2007B Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
