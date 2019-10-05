Home

SNYDER, Vickie M. Age 68 of Fairfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home. She was born in Christiansburg, Ohio on January 22, 1951, the daughter of Virgil and Marie (Truax) Hair. Vickie attended Miami University. On June 21, 1974, at Lindenwald United Methodist Church she married Michael Snyder. Mrs. Snyder was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Hamilton- Fairfield Symphony Orchestra Chorale. Vickie was a loving wife and mother of three. Survivors include her husband, Michael; three sons, Joseph, Matthew, and Adam Snyder; two brothers, Dennis (Lynn) and Gary Hair; a sister, Sherrill Burry. Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am Wednesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 5, 2019
