MARINELLI, Vicky "aka Aunt Vice" 4/26/34 - 6/23/20 Vicky Marinelli, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on 6/23/20. She will be greatly missed for her spunkiness and her immense concern for others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Marinelli; son, Timothy Marinelli; sisters, Lizzie Glover and Marie Browning; and brother, James Simpson, of Los Angeles, CA. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Blankenship, of Gilbert, WV; friend and caretaker, William Dyer; her three nieces, Carol Sue Glascoe, Kathy Simpson, and Vicki Deaun Horvath. A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date.



