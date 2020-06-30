VICKY MARINELLI
MARINELLI, Vicky "aka Aunt Vice" 4/26/34 - 6/23/20 Vicky Marinelli, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on 6/23/20. She will be greatly missed for her spunkiness and her immense concern for others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Marinelli; son, Timothy Marinelli; sisters, Lizzie Glover and Marie Browning; and brother, James Simpson, of Los Angeles, CA. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Blankenship, of Gilbert, WV; friend and caretaker, William Dyer; her three nieces, Carol Sue Glascoe, Kathy Simpson, and Vicki Deaun Horvath. A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
