BARTEL, Victor Anthony Passed away, at the age of 90, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his family, in the comfort of his own home. Son of Gino and Nellie Bortolami, he was born on May 27, 1929 in Chicago, Ill. He was given the name Vittorio Antonio Bortolami at birth, which he later Americanized and became Victor Anthony Bartel. By age 22, both of his parents had died and he decided to enlist in the Marines, where he proudly served for 3 years as a Tank Commander and Sergeant, battling on the front lines of the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended St. Joseph College in Rensselear, Indiana, where he earned a degree in Geology. He later met his true love, Beverly Wittmer and they were married on April 8, 1961, in Chicago, Ill. They moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he enjoyed a successful career in industrial sales with Quaker Chemical Corporation. He was able to retire at age 62 as one of the most successful salesmen the company had ever known. His family was often told that he was referred to as "The Legend". Vic and Bev were able to enjoy many years of retirement, in which they travelled to nearly every continent in the world, spent wonderful times at their home at Norris Lake, and shared countless memorable moments with family and friends. He and Bev were blessed with 3 children and 10 grandchildren who were raised to believe that family was the most important priority of all. By their example, they taught them to "treat your family like friendsand your friends like family." He and Bev loved each other fully and completely, and they would not hesitate to demonstrate that in front of anyone. They were a beautiful example of true love. Vic loved life fully and entertained us all with his dancing, joke telling and singing. He was the master of the grill. He loved photography and shared that passion with his daughter. He knew how to repair anything involving the house or cars and enjoyed countless hours, passing his knowledge on to his sons and their friends. In later years, the whole family became members of "The Sons of Italy" Italian Club, in honor of their heritage. He was truly ONE OF A KIND. He lit up a room with his presence. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him felt like they were the most important person in the world at that moment. He was generous, charismatic, funny, outgoing, loyal and helpful. A true gentleman. We are better people, having had Vic Bartel in our lives. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Vira, Elsie and Edith, and his son-in-law, Tom Schmidt, who loved him dearly. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly, his daughter, Vira Schmidt (Tom), his son, Tony, his daughter-in-law, Pam, his son, Newt, 10 loving grandchildren: Jake, Derek (wife, Loren), Eric, Jack, Kyle, Nick, Sam, Lindsey, Elena and Sofia, and one great-grandchild, Liam. Due to current events, a private family ceremony will be held. However, the family looks forward to giving Vic the Memorial Celebration and Military Recognition he deserves, at a later date. Please check Tobiasfuneralhome.com for updates or to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Vic Bartel's honor to: , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or online at BrightFocus
.org/stopAMD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/stopAMD. (To honor Vic, please include his address: 1456 Lemans Blvd, Centerville, Oh 45458, so that the family can be notified.) We sincerely thank you for your love and support at this time and always. And we extend a very special thank you to Crossroads Hospice, whose gentle caring and commitment enabled Vic to experience peace and comfort in his final weeks.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020