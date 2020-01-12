|
BILEK, Victor H. A Kettering resident for 63 years, and a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, was born in Tacoma, WA, Nov. 21, 1918, and died Jan. 2, 2020. His remarkable 101-year life spanned 12 decades. After his education at University of Washington, he came to Dayton in 1941, as he began his engineering career at Wright Field. Initially a Lieutenant, eventually a Major, he worked in the Air Technical Intelligence Division of the Air Force for 32 years. In 2006, his name was added to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center Wall of Honor, the greatest honor that NASIC bestows on alumni. After retiring in 1973, Vic volunteered 32 years as a safety instructor in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, 15 years as a counselor with SCORE, and served many years as president of NARFE. His wife, Marj, died in 2006. Together they traveled to 46 states in their motorhome, toured Europe, and enjoyed boating, visiting with family, and socializing with lifelong friends. Vic's stories (told many times over to family and friends) have been recorded in historical collections at WPAFB and will help preserve the emergence of the intelligence program there. He is survived by his daughters, Karen and Vicki, who were with him at his death, their spouses, 5 granddaughters, and 7 great grandchildren. A service will be held at a future date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020