|
|
HAIGHT, Victor J. Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Retirement Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in Lima, Ohio on December 23, 1934. In 1946 he was adopted by Henry J. Haight and Margaret C. Knipper Haight of Hamilton, Ohio. Victor was an Electrician for the City of Hamilton, Wente Construction, and Meehan Electric. He was a 60-year member of IBEW Local #648. On January 14, 1956 he married Ruth Tabler in St. Stephens Church, Hamilton, Ohio. Victor is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth; 8 children, Caprice Haight, Tony (Susan), Christopher (Jane), Dmitri, Kerry, Nicole (John) Benintendi, Kyle (Ineke), and Stefan; 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Lagedrost. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. and Margaret C. Haight. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. IBEW Local #648 will hold services at 7 pm on Sunday at the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, Mid-Pointe Tower, 7162 Reading Road, Suite 600, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at Berkeley Square.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2020