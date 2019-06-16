Home

Victor LAWRENCE Jr. Obituary
LAWRENCE, Jr., Victor A. DDS, MS Passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Elmhurst, IL in 1932 to Victor and Geraldine. Attended DePauw University and The Ohio State University College of Dentistry graduating in 1957. He practiced orthodontics in the Dayton area for 50 years and had a passion for his craft. He created a plethora of beautiful smiles that brightened this world. Preceded in death by his parents and 2 children, Michelle and Zachary. Survived by his wife Donna, 5 children; Robert (Sally), Gayle (Anthony), Victor III, Joshua (Nicole), Christopher, 5 grandchildren; Tiffany, Jori, Alexis, Sydney, Vance and extended family and friends. Celebration of Life at St. Albert the Great 12:00pm Friday, June 21, 2019. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
