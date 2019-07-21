MANTELL, Jr., Victor Carl Of Niceville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was 92 years old. He was born in Kalamazoo, MI on Dec 1, 1926 to Ellen (Palmer) and Victor Carl Mantell, Sr. On May 1, 1944 he married Linda Lena DeLooff. During their 68 years of marriage they lived in Michigan, Ohio, Montana and Florida. They enjoyed traveling and took extended vacations so they could visit other countries and see the world. Victor served in the United States Army during WWII and was stationed in Japan where he was in charge of the Railway Transportation Unit. After his discharge he became a general contractor and land developer and was also a member of the Wayne Township Police Department. He enjoyed flying and owned his own airplane. He also had his Captain's License and boat. He was a member of the United States Power Squadron in perpetuity and a member of the . He is survived by his children, daughter, Linda Brown (Flavis) of Niceville, son Michael Mantell (Shirley) of Niceville and son James Mantell (Robin) of Butte, MT. He has 18 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda, daughter, Susan Joy Mantell, son, Victor Carl Mantell III, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial service will take place at a later date with internment at Woodland Memorial Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019