MORGAN, Victor "Mitch" West Chester-82, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Ann (nee Harris); devoted father of Mitch (Michelle) Morgan and Pam Carpenter; loving grandfather of Benjamin (Allie) & Jackson Morgan, and Jason (Carla), Adam, Kayla & Cory Carpenter; great-grandfather of Alyssa Mae; family member and friend to many including Larry & Carol Williams and Charlie & Becky Tincher. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to Heroes' Fund. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020