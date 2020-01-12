Home

MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Victor MORGAN
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Victor MORGAN

Victor MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN, Victor "Mitch" West Chester-82, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Ann (nee Harris); devoted father of Mitch (Michelle) Morgan and Pam Carpenter; loving grandfather of Benjamin (Allie) & Jackson Morgan, and Jason (Carla), Adam, Kayla & Cory Carpenter; great-grandfather of Alyssa Mae; family member and friend to many including Larry & Carol Williams and Charlie & Becky Tincher. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to Heroes' Fund. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020
