SARABIA, Victor N. M.D., F.A.C.S. 91, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 with his beloved wife of 61 years, Trudy, beside him. Victor was born in Pacasmayo, Peru. He received his MD in 1954 from the University of San Marcos in Lima, completed residency at Dayton VA Hospital and set up a private practice in Dayton. He was on surgical staff at St. Elizabeth, Good Samaritan, Miami Valley, and Children's Hospitals; clinical professor of surgery with Wright State University School of Medicine; and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He served all in need, for many years treating patients at the Hopeland Clinic. He is preceded in death by his brother, two sisters, and a grandson. Left to celebrate Victor's life and legacy are his wife Trudy, children, in-laws, grandsons, sisters, nieces and nephews. true to his dedication to the medical profession, Victor donated his body to WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine. A visitation is scheduled for 9:30 am and memorial Mass at 10:30 am on Friday, September 20 at St. Luke's Parish, 1440 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek. Donations in Victor's memory may be made to , Reach Out of Montgomery County, or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
