Victor YOUNG Sr. Obituary
YOUNG Sr., Victor L. 67, departed this life on October 17, 2019. Viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Grove MBC 1545 Gilsey Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Deliverance Temple, 720 E. Second St. Muncie, IN 47302. Viewing 10:30a.m. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
