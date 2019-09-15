Home

Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Victoria MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Victoria A. Born in Springfield OH residing in Chillicothe, OH, Victoria A. Moore, 82, passed 9-7-2019 from an aggressive cancer. Survived by her husband, Roger M. Moore, daughter, Sheila Stearos (husband Jim), granddaughters, Xena and Athena, and family. Family, friends, and community are welcome to attend Victoria's Life Celebration at Haller Funeral Home, 9-28-2019, 11-11:30 AM, with calling hours until 1:00 PM. Upload photos to: bit.ly/VMoore2019. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to Adena Hospice, c/o Adena Health Foundation, 9 S Paint Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601, www.adena.org/foundation. "Remember to Love Each Other" V. Moore.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
