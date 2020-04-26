|
WAGNER (Leiter), Victoria A. Age 50 of South Minneapolis passed away peacefully on April 19th 2020. Victoria was born on July 7, 1969 and grew up in Tipp City, Ohio, graduated from Tippecanoe High School and Saint Catherine University. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Among other things, Victoria liked to entertain, cook, bicycle, was a voracious reader, adventure seeker, and spent time with her family. She always lit up any room with her bright and cheerful smile, a social butterfly who could befriend anyone. She impressed upon so many an everlasting legacy of love and perseverance. Survived by her loving Husband, Daniel; Children, Shelby (Donald), Maxwell, and Mitchell; Step-Daughter, LeeAnna (Chris) and Grandchildren, Austin and Triston; Parents, Barbara and Kenton Leiter; Brother, Mark (Ann); Brothers-in-laws, John (Brenda), James (Linda), Joseph (Kris), and Eugene (Saundra); Sister-in-laws, Susan (Allen) and Juliann Tripp. There will never be another one like her and we are so very lucky to have had her in our lives. She is now at Peace with God now and forever and we will never forget the life she gave us all. Thank you all who were friends of Victoria and truly made her life whole. There will be a celebration of her life to take place in the late Summer or early Fall (delay due to COVID-19). All those who wish the attend to celebrate her life are welcome and encouraged to do so. Another notice to follow this Summer when the COVID-19 issues have subsided. Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel, 612-721-1651 www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020