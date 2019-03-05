WALKUP, Victoria Sue Age 76, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born on February 23, 1943 to the late John Richard & Mary Katherine (Baker) Strohl in Sidney, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Kermit "Wally" Dale Walkup in 2017; and brother John M. Strohl. She will be missed and remembered by her loving son Christopher A. (Kimberly M.) Walkup of West Milton; grandchildren Jordan Foust, Chloe Walkup, and Nash Walkup; great grandson Logan Foust; sister Rita R. Kendall of Ft. Loramie; nieces Pam (Mike) Pelter and family of Ft. Loramie and Jennifer Geise and family of Ft. Loramie. Victoria was a Senior Systems Analyst for Mead and was a board member of the Global Software Users Group. She also loved her family, golfing, bowling, gardening and traveling. A celebration of life will be held from 4-8 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at VFW Post #7741, 7921 N. Main St, Dayton, OH 45415. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Online memories of Victoria may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary