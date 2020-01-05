|
WYATT, Victoria Jean Age 49 of Germantown passed away on December 28, 2019 at Heartland of Miamisburg after a brief illness. She was born in Martins Ferry, OH to Robert Kraft and the late Sharon Easterday. Vicky was a devoted wife and caregiver to her late husband Richard Thomas Wyatt and her two sons Eric and Kyle Wyatt. Along with her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Rebecca Kraft. Along with her two sons, she is also survived by her father Robert (Linda) Kraft, her siblings Rob Kraft, David (Carol) Kraft, Rebecca (David) Ritchey, Mike (Kristy) Kraft, Michael (Tracy) Kraft, and Douglas (Liz) Kraft, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, and her special friend Melinda Oliver. There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020