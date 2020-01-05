Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
First Church of God
760 Farmersville Pike
Germantown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria WYATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria WYATT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria WYATT Obituary
WYATT, Victoria Jean Age 49 of Germantown passed away on December 28, 2019 at Heartland of Miamisburg after a brief illness. She was born in Martins Ferry, OH to Robert Kraft and the late Sharon Easterday. Vicky was a devoted wife and caregiver to her late husband Richard Thomas Wyatt and her two sons Eric and Kyle Wyatt. Along with her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Rebecca Kraft. Along with her two sons, she is also survived by her father Robert (Linda) Kraft, her siblings Rob Kraft, David (Carol) Kraft, Rebecca (David) Ritchey, Mike (Kristy) Kraft, Michael (Tracy) Kraft, and Douglas (Liz) Kraft, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, and her special friend Melinda Oliver. There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -