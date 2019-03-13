|
JONES, Vina Age 91 of Middletown, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village. She was born December 27, 1927 in Perry County, Kentucky, the daughter of Harlan Allen and Sally (Combs) Allen. Vina was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Jones; son, Kenneth Jones and grandson, Robbie Jones. Vina is survived by her son, Robert Jones; two daughters-in-law, Mary Jones and Deborah Jones; and grandsons, Chris and Mike Jones. Funeral services will be Friday at 12:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church with Dr. Max Fernandez officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am Friday until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Grace Memorial Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2019