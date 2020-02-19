|
|
SPICER, Vina Age 96 of Middletown, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born December 12, 1923 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Blaine and Paulina (Pence) Rose. Vina worked for Inland Container in Middletown and retired after 36 years of service. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon (husband, Anthony) Baker Pollard; a son, Kenneth (wife, Irene) Baker; four grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and two sisters, Lenis Burton and Elois (husband, Bruce) Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy Spicer; and numerous siblings. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Reed officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to or Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020