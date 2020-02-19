Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vina SPICER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vina SPICER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vina SPICER Obituary
SPICER, Vina Age 96 of Middletown, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born December 12, 1923 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Blaine and Paulina (Pence) Rose. Vina worked for Inland Container in Middletown and retired after 36 years of service. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon (husband, Anthony) Baker Pollard; a son, Kenneth (wife, Irene) Baker; four grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and two sisters, Lenis Burton and Elois (husband, Bruce) Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy Spicer; and numerous siblings. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Reed officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to or Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -