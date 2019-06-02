IN LOVING MEMORY VINCE SETTIMO June 4, 2010 Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear! You were a very special person, Vince, with kindness in your heart. And the love we had together grows stronger now we're apart. Although you are gone, your memory lives on. Your charming ways and smiling face are a pleasure to recall. Your presence, love, and kindness will forever be with me. And, you will always be in my heart.. because in there you're still alive. Love you and miss you, Julie Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary