Vincent BRECHTEL
BRECHTEL, Vincent W.

Age 79, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on

Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home with his wife. He was born on November 29, 1940, in New Orleans, LA, the son of the late Warren J. & Dorothy (Siben) Brechtel. Mr. Brechtel honorably served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a retired employee of the Waste Water Treatment Plant for the City of Panama City, FL, and attended St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Vince was very creative; his hands were magic with anything he made. He was a long time train collector creating a town long remembered. Preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy M. Brechtel; step-son, Heath Hartline; and his brother-in-law, Gary Nischwitz. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Nischwitz) Hartline-Brechtel; 2 step-daughters, Dawn (Joe) Troyer & Holly (James) Schultz; 2 step-sons, Marty Slone, Jr., & Michael Slone; daughter-in-law, Randi Hartline (Jim) Durham; 15 step-grandchildren, Alli (Lance) Pierce, Emma (Drew)

Norris, Rachael (Peter) Smith, Lydia (Isreal) Adamson, Kayla (Scott) Feighner, Abbey & Brandon Troyer, Harrison & Hayden Hartline, Michael, Wendel & Jacob Slone, Samantha Slone, Zachary & Sarah Schultz; numerous great grandchildren; 2 brothers-in-law Dick Pavlak & Ron Nischwitz; sister-in-law, Phyllis Nischwitz; special cousin, Cindi Bradshaw; special friends, Tony Maurer & Debbie Jones; several close church friends; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home. Masks are required. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Father Chris Worland officiating. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mr. Brechtel's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Vincent W. Brechtel, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
