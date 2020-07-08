HARMAN, Vincent H. Vincent H. Harman, age 73, of Beavercreek, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Kokomo, IN on February 11, 1947, the son of Harry and Thelma (Wallace) Harman, who preceded him in death. Vincent was also preceded in death by his loving wife or 43 years, Carol (Jacobs) Harman, his brother-in-law, Edwin Jacobs and a sister-in-law, Lois Broerman. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Avery; his son, Matthew (Laura Swensen) Harman; his brother, Warren (Mary) Harman; two grandsons, Jackson and Dylan Avery; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hughes. He is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Vincent was a member of St. Helen Parish and served his country honorably for over 42 years, first as a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Army and then as a civilian working for the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road with Father Satish Joseph as the celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at a walk-through social distancing visitation at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 5:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Masks are highly encouraged however, should you not have one, they will be provided at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in memory of Vincent be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or The Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com