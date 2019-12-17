|
JACOBUCCI, Vincent Renado "Jack" of Beavercreek passed away December 11, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born February 11, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Maria Iacobucci; daughter, Gloria Jacobucci; grandchild, Vincent M. Wright and former wife, Mary Jacobucci. Jack is survived by his wife of 31 years Donna; son, David (Jani) Jacobucci; daughters, Maggie (Dan) Powers, Ginetta (Greg) Wright, Dasia (Cesar Abreu) Jacobucci; grandchildren, Rachel Jacobucci, Kelsey Wright; great-grandson, Vincent Wright; great-granddaughter, Addy Wright; and brother-in-law, Ronny Christian. After 28 years of dedicated service, Jack retired as a CMSgt from the USAF. He also retired after 16 years of Civil Service at WPAFB. His assignments included SAC, PACAF, the F-22 SPO, as well as serving 2 tours of duty in Viet Nam. The Memorial Service will be on December 28, 2019 at Harmony Creek Church in Kettering, OH. Visitation will be at 1:00; the Service will be at 2:00 followed by light refreshments and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019