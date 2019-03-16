KIPUS, Vincent 82, of Washington Township, formerly of Middletown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. He was born in Middletown on December 25, 1936 to parents Andrey and Paulina (Duden) Kipus. Vincent worked as a designer for Delco General Motors, retiring in 1987 after 30 years with the company. He had served in the Air Force Reserves. Mr. Kipus is survived by his sister, Pauline (Alan) Zuehlke; sister-in-law, Caroline Kipus; brother-in-law, Roy Patterson; nephews, Joe (Theresa) Kipus, Stephen Kipus, Edward (Jennifer) Patterson, Michael (Ana) Patterson & John (Julie) Zuehlke; and nieces, Ann Marie Patrick, Katherine (John) Bunker & Mary (Tim) Rettig. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen Kipus; and sister, Mary Ann Patterson and an infant sister. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary