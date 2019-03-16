Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church
1405 First Avenue
Middletown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Kipus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Kipus


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent Kipus Obituary
KIPUS, Vincent 82, of Washington Township, formerly of Middletown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. He was born in Middletown on December 25, 1936 to parents Andrey and Paulina (Duden) Kipus. Vincent worked as a designer for Delco General Motors, retiring in 1987 after 30 years with the company. He had served in the Air Force Reserves. Mr. Kipus is survived by his sister, Pauline (Alan) Zuehlke; sister-in-law, Caroline Kipus; brother-in-law, Roy Patterson; nephews, Joe (Theresa) Kipus, Stephen Kipus, Edward (Jennifer) Patterson, Michael (Ana) Patterson & John (Julie) Zuehlke; and nieces, Ann Marie Patrick, Katherine (John) Bunker & Mary (Tim) Rettig. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen Kipus; and sister, Mary Ann Patterson and an infant sister. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now