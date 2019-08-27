|
STAUB Jr., Vincent M. Of Arcanum. They say fate loves the fearless, and it seemed Vincent M. Staub Jr. was just that. After an impressive life and career, a mentor to many, a product designer, investor, and entrepreneur, he passed peacefully at home on August 18, 2019, at age 83. Vince was a sharp dresser, and held a high standard for himself and others. He used his keen logic to solve complex problems, both at work and in life. With 31 years of experience designing mechanical devices, he held positions at NCR and General Motors, obtaining nine U.S. patents. With several entrepreneurial pursuits throughout his life, he took risks, and was a tireless workhorse. In retirement, his joy came from simple things, such as his favorite pizza, Cassano's, going to mass, his cats, and maintaining his disciplined workout schedule into his 80's. On a sunny day, he relished cruising in his mustang convertible, or riding on his motorcycle. He believed that one individual or event could change the course of a person's life, along with the right attitude. His advice was to keep moving and keep doing; he used to say he was the busiest retired person he knew. He is survived by son, Michael Staub, daughter, Pamela Staub Pelino, stepsons, Dewey Inman and Ronnie Hayden, stepdaughter, Crystal Inman, grandchildren, Sierra and Marissa Pelino, Braxton and Alaina Inman, his sisters, Linda Parsons and Barbara Smith and his niece and nephews. Sending thanks to his good friend, Tammy Davis, and to Dewey and Amy Inman for their love and support. His advice, logic, art for storytelling, and love will be missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry in Vincent's memory.
