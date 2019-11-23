|
FRENCH, Viola Age 100 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Viola was born in Irvine, Kentucky on January 9, 1919 to Allen Garrett and Annie (Rice) Garrett. On April 2, 1947, she married Gustion French, who preceded her in death in 1977. Viola was a teacher for 43 years, with the last 31 years in Fairfield City Schools. She was a devoted member of Laurel Avenue Church of Christ for 68 years and, prior to that, Station Camp Christian Church in Irvine, KY. Sharp-minded and resilient, Viola lived independently until the final months of her life. The beloved matriarch of her family, Viola's death is mourned by multiple generations who will remember her wisdom, selflessness and grace. Viola is survived by two children, Gary French and Marilyn (Bill) Harbron; two grandchildren, Carrie (Brendt) Bowen and Jayna (Dan) Schumacher; and five great grandchildren, Sam, Katie, Max, Rory, and Adalina. Viola was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Garrett. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Ministers Charles Anderson and Scott Beauchamp officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 23, 2019