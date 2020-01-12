|
GROVE-MERRITT, Viola M. Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lola (Townsend) Smith and brother, Jay Dee Smith. She is survived by her son, Joseph Sheffler (Michelle Brown); daughters, Tina (Larry) Cook, Laurie (Jeff) Box and Devon L. Grove-Merritt; sister, Jeannie (Bob) Humphries; grandchildren, Allysee Brown, Athena Sheffler, Heather (Rob) Ebbecke, Mitchell Cook, Logan Cook, Nicholle Sanchez, Sarah (Eric) Carter, Mishka Moser, Emerik Moser, Kailin Lassiter and Jopin Dullagan; great-grandchildren, Lawson Sanchez, Sloane Sanchez, Etta Carter, Mazurik Prater and Marska Prater; sister-in-law, Ruthie Smith; cousins & traveling companions, Joyce & Al Buncic; dear friends, "The Pink Ladies", Marlene Vandegrift, Colleen Postal, Nancy Shoulder, Lynn Cox, Harrietta Sommer, Linda Sherman, Cyd Cotterman and Julie Brennan; numerous beloved nieces and nephews and great-grand-dog, Parker. Viola was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked for over 30 years as a hematology/oncology nurse at WPAFB and then as a nurse for . She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 32 and given 5 years to live; she said every year after that was a blessing. She had 45 blessed years. Viola said she'd been to way too many funerals in her lifetime and didn't want one for herself. What she wanted was an outdoor party to celebrate her life, so that's what we will be doing for her once the weather warms up. Interment will follow in Michigan following the celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020