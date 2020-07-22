1/1
Viola HEITMAN
1930 - 2020
HEITMAN, Viola Jean Viola Jean Heitman, 89, longtime resident of Cedarville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Heartland of Beavercreek. She was born on November 4, 1930, daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Schultz) Whitaker. Viola was a longtime member of the Cedarville United Methodist Church and a loving and caring homemaker. She is survived by her 6 children, Anna Heitman, Sharon (Chris) Roehm, Jim (Cindy) Heitman, Joyce (Larry) Smith, Bob (Kim) Heitman, and Betty Frederick; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elton "Hap" Heitman in 2012. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5-8p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11a.m. at Cedarville United Methodist Church with Pastor Robert Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Deerfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedarville United Methodist Church, or the Greene County Council of Aging. Viola's family would like to give a special thank you to the Staff at Heartland of Beavercreek for their kind and compassionate care. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cedarville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home
322 West Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
(937) 399-2811
July 22, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
