1/1
VIOLA MALESKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIOLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALESKI, Viola Viola Maleski, age 97, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Laurels of Middletown. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 28, 1923, one of 12 children to Alex and Amanda Rhodus. She is survived by son Warren (Ruby) Elam; daughter, Jeanne Stone; grandchildren, Patty (Kenny) Hammond, Jeffrey (Crystal) Elam, Michael (Barbie) Curtis, Raymond (Kristi) Curtis, Daniel Nordeman, Thomas Nordeman. Connie Nordeman-Privette; special great-granddaughter, Bethany Fuller; sisters Marie Opal Neal; brother, Arthur Rhodus. Viola is preceded in death her husband Stanley Maleski (in 2000); Six brothers and three sisters; daughter, Elizabeth "Annie" Rogers; son, Thomas Nordeman; grandchildren, Stanley Fuller, Kimberlee Elam, Alycia Elam Lee and Donna Stone Hembree. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery with Mr. Jerry Minor officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved