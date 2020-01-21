Home

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
Viola Marcum Obituary
MARCUM, Viola "Vi" Beloved wife of the late Fred Earl Marcum for 64 years. Devoted mother of Phyllis (Dale) Phillips, Doris (Joe) McCollum, and Vicki (Jack) Milam. Cherished grandmother of Nicole (Chris), Abigail (Kevin), Meranda, Jennifer, Jeffrey (Nicole), Jansen (Christine), and Laine (Sammie). Loving sister of Dorothy Bates. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews. Viola passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 95. Member of Laurel Avenue Church of Christ. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Private interment to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Midwestern Children's Home, 4585 Long-Spurling Rd., Pleasant Plain, OH 45162. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -