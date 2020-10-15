1/
Viola OLINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLINGER, Viola Age 88, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton, on October 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Jennie Bell (Gumm) Richardson; children, Allie Black II and Brenda Black; grandsons, Allie Black III and Anthony Hayes; siblings, Adrian Richardson, Clay Richardson, Frank Richardson, Betty Hatter, and Juanita Gourley. Survived by her loving husband, Richard Olinger; daughter, Liz (Keith) Schaechterle; granddaughters, Megan Schaechterle, and Dawn (Brent) Overbeck; great-grandchildren, Cohen and Ramsey; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to express gratitude for the compassionate care and dignity they offered and provided at Hearth and Home, Heartland Hospice, and Hospice of Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be Sat., 10:00 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved