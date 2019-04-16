POWELL, Viola Age 97 died on April 13, 2019. She was born in Island City, KY on July 8, 1921 and was raised in Owsley County, in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. She graduated from high school at age 16, and then went on to earn a B.A. degree from Maryville College and a Masters Degree from the University of Kentucky. She served as a WAVE in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and then returned to civilian life as a high school teacher in Owsley County. Subsequently she moved to Hamilton, OH, married James M. (Mark) Powell, and worked at Ohio Casualty for more than thirty years until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. (Mark) Powell. She is survived by her sister, Elsie (Pete) Barger; by seven children: John Williamson, Winona Shope, James H. (Herbert) Powell, Dessie Mae Kerr, Marlene Bailey, Alene McFarland, and Mark (Joe) Powell; by her very special niece, Debbie Kuhlenbeck; and by grandchildren and great grandchildren too numerous to list. Viola never stopped being a teacher. She thirsted for knowledge, and was a voracious reader with an encyclopedic memory. She delighted in reading to her children and grandchildren, and taught them her love of books. Viola was the daughter of John S. Turner, a Presbyterian minister, and Lola Turner. She was fortunate to grow up with two sisters and a brother in a home in the country which was warm and happy and full of love. Her childhood took place in a different era. There was no TV, so they read and talked. There was no running water or indoor plumbing or central heat, so they worked every day to supply those basics. There was no nearby grocery store, so they farmed, and canned, and milked cows, and gathered eggs, and butchered hogs, and picked blackberries, and gathered hickory nuts, and they never wanted for anything. Self-sufficiency, thrift, hard work, and love of family were traits that came naturally to her. Viola played the pump organ and piano in church, and also played violin. She had a beautiful singing voice, and treasured the old hymns. Late in life one of her favorite pastimes was listening to classical music. Her faith was deep and sustaining. She never put herself first. All of us who learned from her example and teaching and were the recipients of her love and support owe her an immense debt of gratitude and will always keep her in our hearts. Visitation will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church, 4244 Layhigh Road, Ross, OH 45014 from 12:30 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary