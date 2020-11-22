1/
Viola SCHWENKER
SCHWENKER (nee Wentworth), Viola B.

Age 89 of Centerville, died peacefully on Tues Nov 17. She was the beloved wife of the late Wallace H. Schwenker, loving mother of two sons, Stephen (Rebecca) Schwenker and Larry (Cynthia) Schwenker, and 4 grandchildren, Eric, Matthew, Scott, and Lauren. After retiring from Wright State University as an Administrative Secretary in the University Communications Department, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, volunteering for SISCA and Meals on Wheels, and participating in bible/fellowship studies. She was also active in senior center exercise classes and enjoyed researching her family

genealogy. The family would like to thank the staff at the

Carlyle House for the support and care provided in recent months. Private family services and entombment will be held at Miami Memory Gardens on Mon Nov 23. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
