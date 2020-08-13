1/1
VIOLA SWALLOWS
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIOLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWALLOWS, Viola Gennece Viola Gennece Swallows, age 99, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Siena Woods Nursing Home, Dayton. She was born in Creston, Tennessee, on September 26, 1920, the daughter of William & Daisy (Welch) Smith. She is survived by her children, Jessie (Ernie) Means, Kenny Swallows, Danny (Mary) Swallows and Janet (John "Mike") Mullins; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Haskel Swallows, in 1998; son, Gary Swallows; daughter-in-law, Betty Swallows; brother, Sylvester Smith; and sister, Grace Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11:00 am 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved