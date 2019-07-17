Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Viola YOUNG


1928 - 2019
Viola YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, Viola Age 91 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. Viola was born in Montgomery County, Ohio to the late Edward Clarence and Rosa Marie Butz. She married Charles Young at the age of 18 and the two shared many happy years together until his passing in 1988. Viola was a longtime member of Aley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking. Viola took great pride in her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving, kind, and compassionate, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and dear friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Young; daughter, Deborah Ilo; infant son, Michael Young; and 4 siblings. Viola leaves to cherish her memory, loving children and their spouses, Delores (Gerald) Sleppy, Donna (Roger) Turner, Steven (Marie) Young, Dyla (Frank) Burneka, and Jeffrey (Tracie) Young; 15 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service honoring Viola's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:30pm at Newcomer - North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd,). Visitation to take place for two hours prior to the service (11:30am - 1:30pm). Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Viola's memory to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 17, 2019
