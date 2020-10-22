1/1
Violet BAKER
1931 - 2020
BAKER, Violet

Violet Baker age 89 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020, in her home. She was born July 20, 1931, in Jackson County, Kentucky, the daughter of

the late Ulysses and Lola Fay

Skinner. Mrs. Baker was a humble and loving Pastor's wife for many years to Rev. Willard

Baker, who preceded her in death in 2011. She was a dedicated and loving mother to the late Quiller "Babe" (Nancy) Baker, Burtle (Jim) Zimmerer, and Brenda (Rodney) Gray; grandmother of Brian, Quiller (Monica) Baker, Crystal (Derek) Bresnen, Amanda (Aaron) Phillips, Caleb (Nikki) Zimmerer, Jacob Howard, and Luke (Kaylee) Howard; great-grandmother of Naomi and Shea Baker, Paisley Bresnen, the late Roslyn Bresnen and Jett, Isaac, and Presley Phillips, who will deeply miss Mamaw. Mrs. Baker is also survived by sisters-in-law Burtle King and Myrtle (Steve) Allen and other family members and many friends who loved her dearly. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the visitation and funeral service for Mrs. Baker will be private. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
