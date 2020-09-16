1/1
Violet BARKER
1928 - 2020
BARKER, Violet Imogene Violet Imogene Barker, 92, of Middletown, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown on February 24, 1928, to parents, Ward Sr. and Verna (Osborne) Taylor. Imogene was devoted to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church. Mrs. Barker is survived by her husband, Frank Barker; son, Terry (Peg) Barker; sister, Wanda Zinck; grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Koster, Tom (Cindy) Lewis, Stephanie Barker & Matthew Barker; great-grandchildren, Michael Lewis, Tyler Koster & Quinton Koster; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Lewis & Lukas Honinous; and son-in-law, Tom Lewis. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Lewis; parents; brothers, Ward Taylor Jr., Paul Taylor & Glen Taylor; and sisters, Millie "Tootie" Tewart & Goldie Taylor. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Church, 2424 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
