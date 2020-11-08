1/1
Violet LOOP
{ "" }
LOOP, Violet Marie

Age 81, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 12, 1939, in Connersville, IN, the daughter of Roy and Florence (Hale) Cox. Violet is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 40 years,

Myron Robert "Harvey" Loop; four daughters, Cindy Lindsay, Rebecca (Lori Andrews) Layer, Chere (Terry) Layer, Beth (Jim) Farley; son, Stan (Laura) Layer; stepdaughter, Juliane Stockman; stepson, David (Midge) Loop; three grandchildren, Rachael, Josh and Terry; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Branson and Stanlee; two sisters, Roberta Simpson and Darlene Tyra and brother, Ray Cox.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
or

