McVICKER, Violet A. 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Southbrook Care Center where she had been cared for by so many compassionate staff members. She was born on June 8, 1933, in Plattsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elza E. and Pansy M. (Legg) Bartley. Violet enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking and dancing and her greatest love was her late husband, Carl whom she never forgot even in the trial of having dementia. Together with her husband they owned a Rabbitry business and one of their most impressive accomplishments was building their log cabin from scratch, board by board. She was a faithful member of the Beatty Freewill Baptist Church and her favorite song was How Great Thou Art. She is truly now in her great God's care. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Mark Youngerman and six siblings, Bill, Kenneth, James, Grace, Freida and Susie. She is survived by a brother, Elza "Jr" (Wanda) Bartley; sister, Julia Russell; children, Karl (Debbie) Youngerman, Robert (Barb) Youngerman and Laura (Neal) Hess; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Her family would like to thank Pastor Steve Wallace and his wife of Beatty Freewill Baptist Church for faithfully visiting her every week. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 10a.m.-11a.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with service beginning at 11a.m. Pastor Steve Wallace will be officiating. Violet will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Asbury cemetery in South Vienna, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020