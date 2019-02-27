PACETTI (nee: Darrow), Violet M. 97 of Lebanon, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born to Michael and Carmella (nee: Difrancisco) Darrow on September 5, 1921 in East Palestine, OH. Violet lived for over 30 years in Las Vegas and later in life she moved to Lebanon where she became a member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her family and her husband; especially when he was in the service. Violet was active with the Rosary Club both at Otterbein and St Francis. She loved watching horse racing, drinking wine, playing bingo and cards with her friends. Violet is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis W. Pacetti, brother, Phil Darrow and two sisters, Helen Curley and Marcia Darrow. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Edward) Cegelski of Pasadena, MD, son, Francis (Donna) Pacetti of Mason, five grandchildren, Tony (Tammy) Cegelski, Angie (Tom) Cunningham, Dorie (Keith) Kernan, Jeff (Nancy) Pacetti, Chris (Cindy) Pacetti, thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28th from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will also be held Thursday at 11:30AM at St Francis de Sales Church, Lebanon. Interment in Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations to Cincinnati Children's or Otterbein Hospice. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary