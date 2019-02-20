|
SCOTT, Violet B. "Dolly" Age 85, of Franklin, passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at home. She was born in Dayton on March 27, 1933 to Roy and Bertha (Wogoman) Koeller. Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Scott, her parents, several siblings and one grandchild, Joshua. She is survived by her children, William E. (Eva) Jr., Michael L. (Donna), Terry L. (Susan), Larry E. (Effie), and Steven L. (Tonya) Scott; also three daughters, Rebecca (Butch) Banks, Jeannette (Phillip) Gifford, and Mary Scott; also many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also a brother, Clarence Koeller. Funeral services are 11:00 am Friday February 22, 2019 at the Vineyard Community Church 4900 North State Route 123 Franklin, Ohio with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the church. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Burial in Springboro Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019