ZIMMERMAN, Violet Mae In loving memory of our mother, Violet Mae Zimmerman, devoted wife of the late John Edward Zimmerman, daughter of Edwin and Henrietta (Bising) Brater, mother of Vicky (Berry), John Zimmerman Jr. (Angy) and Rhonda Sternberg (Rick). Survived by her sister, Jean Fandry; seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother Edwin Brater, Jr. and her sister Nancy Weber. Violet will be remembered, walking or riding her bicycle to Ross in her daily activities. She was an accomplished cook noted for her biscotti and blue ribbon spinach pie. Born in 1933, she was a resident of Ross (then Venice, Ohio), attended Ross schools and graduated in 1951. She was raised on a vegetable truck farm. Violet was loved and will be remembered by her church family at Shandon Congregational Church. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Sternberg and Hospice of Southwest Ohio (HSWO) for their extraordinary and loving care that they took for making our mother comfortable. Mom will be loved and missed by all who knew her, but is now at peace walking with the Lord. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon Congregational Church, PO Box 45, Shandon, OH 45063. Private family services are being held. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 2, 2020.