VIRGIE DALTON-WEILER

DALTON-WEILER (CARR), Virgie Belle Virgie Belle (Carr) Dalton - Weiler, age 84, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born January 12, 1936, in Gassaway, West Virginia, to the late Clark and Georgie Carr. Virgie worked at Mound Elementary School as well as Huffy Corporation, where she retired after many years. A longtime resident of Miamisburg where she raised five girls, Virgie retired to Florida with her late husband Jack Weiler; and returned to Ohio after his passing, to be with her family. Virgie would rather be outside than in, she loved playing golf and often bragged about her two holes in one. She enjoyed gardening and landscaping, she couldn't resist pulling a weed when she saw one. When she couldn't be outside, she'd spend hours working on photo and scrap books of family gatherings. Virgie was a member of the Lower Miami Church of the Brethren where she loved to sing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Brown Carr, Wesley Carr, Ray Carr, Carl Carr and John Paul Carr; her granddaughters, Emily A. Fraley, Justina R. Nunnery; and great-granddaughter, Jayde Payne. She is survived by her five daughters, Cindi Crowe, Donna Payne, Deanna Andrix, Regina Fraley, Jana Dalton and their spouses; 7 grandchildren: Clay Miser, Coy Miser, Candace Payne, Jesse Payne, Annie Manbeck, Emily Miser, David Andrix; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lilly Robinson, Naomi Jarvis, and Violet Askins; brother, Howard Carr; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2 - 3 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Nan Erbaugh officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
