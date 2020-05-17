Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
House of Prayer
728 Forest Ave
Franklin, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House of Prayer
728 Forest Ave
Franklin, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
House of Prayer
728 Forest Ave
Franklin, OH
View Map
Virgie Steward


1940 - 2020
Virgie Steward Obituary
STEWARD (Collins), Virgie Mary 80, of Franklin, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born March 10, 1940 in Wolfe Co. Campton, KY to the late Marie (Faulkner) and James Marvin Collins. She graduated from Wolfe County High School class of 1958. Virgie worked at Murphy's 5 + 10 Store in Franklin and Middletown, Elder Beerman, and Kettering Hospital. She was a longtime member of the House of Prayer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul David Steward; and brother, James Cecil Collins. Virgie is survived by her son, David (Pamela) Steward of Carlisle; daughter, Deborah (David) Hill of Springboro; sisters, Alberta Lykins of Campton, KY, and Willene (Rex) Banks of Carlisle; brothers, Kernie (Dottie) Collins of Franklin, Melvin Eugene Collins of Tampa, FL, James Marvin Collins Jr. of Dalton, GA, Ronnie Collins of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Steward of Carlisle, Andrew (Beth) Steward of Middletown, Jonathan (Cheyenne) Steward of Carlisle, Benjamin (Katie) Steward of Carlisle, Douglas (Michelle) Hill of Woodstock, GA, and Christy (Clint) Reffitt of Lebanon; 11 great-grandchildren, Talen, Joshua, Sarah, Averyanne, Ellie, Paslee, Aly, Zoe, Keegan, Emily, and Ethan; 1 great-great-grandchild, Colestyn. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at House of Prayer, 728 Forest Ave, Franklin, OH. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Roger Mullins officiating. Her family will receive friends an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Burial at Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020
