ANDRES, Virginia E. "Ginger" Age 82, formerly of Monroe, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on May 11, 1937, in Franklin, daughter of the late Holmes and Rose (Bankertt) Plessinger. Ginger's religious beliefs were very dear to her, she was a devoted Catholic. She was a great friend to many and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Stephen Andres, David Andres, Lawrence Andres, Laura Butler, Rebecca Nestor, Daniel Andres, James Andres and Joseph Andres; her 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" J. Andres; her son, Michael Andres; and her parents. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10am, at Our Lady of Sorrows, 330 Lebanon St., Monroe, OH with Fr. Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on July 10, 2019